Southeast Asia suffers from blistering heat
Rice prices are rising, schools are closed, and people are instructed to go to work early to avoid the scorching heat as El Nino grips Southeast Asia.
Health warning
Temperatures soared in Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and many other Asian countries. Health authorities in Thailand have warned of the risk of heat stroke during April's Songkran festivities when tourists and locals celebrate the Thai New Year.
Surge in temperature, price of rice
El Nino, the warming of waters on the surface of the Pacific Ocean, causes prolonged dry spells. In Vietnam, a lack of fresh water and an influx of salt water due to rivers drying up have prompted officials to declare a state of emergency. In Indonesia, locals lined up to buy affordable rice through a government project as market prices soared.
Heat in Myanmar hard to bear
Myanmar is also not spared from the dry weather, with officials warning that daytime temperatures are 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (around 5.5 Fahrenheit) higher than average in several regions. Independent news outlet The Irrawaddy reported that over 100 people, mostly men in their 40s, passed out from the heat in the first week of April.
Back to online classes
Thousands of schools in the Philippines have reverted to remote learning to avoid poorly ventilated classrooms. In Singapore, authorities have allowed students to wear their sports clothes to class. A study by Harvard in the US revealed that exposure to high temperatures can impact learning.
Ice breaker
In Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia, children eat ice cream to beat the heat. The UN International Children's Emergency Fund in Cambodia reminded parents and guardians to keep minors hydrated and away from the sun as children are more susceptible to heat stroke.
Earth keeps heating up
March was the 10th straight month to be the hottest on record, EU climate agency Copernicus said. It was also warmer around the world than any previous March, with an average surface temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius (57.9 Fahrenheit).
Bear the heat
The full extent of heat wave's impact will only become known months in the future, when records are consolidated. But the heat has already affected food production and working hours across the region.
Hoping for a cooldown
Experts said that heat waves will be more common in the near future due to human-induced climate change. So far, there is no end in sight for the current heat wave in Southeast Asia, which is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world when it comes to rising temperatures.