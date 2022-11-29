  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A bulk cement trailer, escorted by police in central South Korea
Police officials will assist with on site inspections to see that truck drivers are complyingImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
BusinessSouth Korea

South Korean president orders cement truckers back to work

49 minutes ago

Thousands of striking truck drivers in South Korea have been ordered to return to work or face severe consequences. The strikes organizers say they will not yield.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KD8a

In an unprecedented move, the government of South Korea on Tuesday issued an order for striking truck drivers in the cement industry to return to work.

The order was approved by President Yoon Suk-yeol's conservative government following a Cabinet meeting and came into effect immediately.

"Please return to your positions before it's too late," Yoon said during the meeting. "There's no way to justify the act of taking the lives of people and the national economy as hostage to accomplish their own interest."

Government officials will conduct on-site inspections along with police. If transport workers do not comply with the order to return to work, transport licenses will be suspended for a period of 30 days. They also face the threat of fines of up to 30 million won ($22,400) and even prison terms, should they refuse to return to work.

Piled up containers are seen at a port in Busan, South Korea
South Korea's transport ministry said container traffic at ports had dropped to 33% of normal levels as of 17:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on MondayImage: Hwa Kyung-min/Newsis/AP Photo/picture alliance

Truckers want permanent freight rate system

Thousands of members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union (CTSU) have stopped working last Thursday in the second nationwide strike since June.

They're calling for government to make a minimum freight rate system — which expires at the end of the year — permanent.

They're also calling for the system to be expanded and apply to truckers hauling other forms of cargo.

The CTSU has called the work order "undemocratic and anti-constitutional."

Late on Monday the union dug its heels in and said in a statement: "The CTSU will not yield to this pan-government crackdown."

More nationwide rallies are planned for Tuesday.

Walkout hurting South Korea's economy

Yoon said the truckers' strike is threatening to "devastate the foundation of our industries," pointing to delayed deliveries impacting the operations at construction sites and factories.

Minister of Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min said the strike was costing the economy 300 billion won ($226 million) each day, without detailing how the number was arrived at.

Shipments of cement have plummeted by 90% according to the Cement Association lobbying group.

Container traffic at ports had dropped to 33% of normal levels as of 17:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Monday, according to the transport ministry.

Truckers' strike hits South Korea

kb/dj (AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Chinese police form line during a protest against the COVID restrictions

China: Police deployed in force to prevent protests

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

SocietyNovember 27, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A young woman wears a black headscarve while looking at the camera. A bookshelf is behind her.

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Human Rights18 hours ago03:51 min
More from Asia

Germany

Kim Jong-un visits a factory in 2015

Despite UN sanctions, Germany did research with North Korea

Despite UN sanctions, Germany did research with North Korea

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

For soldiers fighting on the front in Ukraine, the winter cold adds another layer of hardship.

Winter sets in on Ukraine frontlines

Winter sets in on Ukraine frontlines

Conflicts3 hours ago02:58 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage