 South Korean man sues Gerhard Schröder over divorce | News | DW | 07.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

South Korean man sues Gerhard Schröder over divorce

A South Korean man is suing the Gerhard Schröder for a 2017 divorce. The man was married to a translator the German former chancellor would go on to marry.

Schroeder and his wife Soyeon Kim arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner Festival at the Richard Wagner Festival Hall in Bayreuth, Germany July 25, 2019 (Reuters/A. Gebert )

The ex-husband of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's wife told a South Korean civil court on Thursday that the German former leader is responsible for his divorce.

The South Korean man, whose identity was withheld, filed a lawsuit against Schröder in 2018, seeking 100 million won (€76,000, $82,000) in damages. The suit was filed three months after Schröder and Kim announced their intention to marry.

Kim had previously worked as a Schröder's translator, adapting his 540-page autobiography Entscheidungen into Korean. She currently works as a representative at the German business development agency NRW.Invest in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

What caused the split?

According to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, Kim's ex-husband claimed they divorced by mutual consent in 2017 on the condition that she end her relationship with Schröder. The divorce was finalized a few months before Schröder and Kim's wedding announcement.

Schröder's representative at the trial countered the man's assertion, saying the relationship between Kim and Schröder had nothing to do with the divorce, according to Yonhap. The representative asserted the plaintiff had yet to prove that Kim and Schröder's business relationship had an effect on Kim's previous marriage with the man.

Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005, Schröder remains a divisive figure within his former party, the center-left Social Democrats. He is currently the chairman of Russia state oil concern Rosneft and Nord Stream AG, the operator of the first Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany. He calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend and once referred to the Russian president as a "flawless democrat."

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

Related content

Südkorea Medienberichterstattung Gesundheit Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un 'alive and well': South Korea 27.04.2020

After weeks of speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is critically ill or even dead, South Korea has tried to put the rumors to rest. But verification outside of North Korea remains to be seen.

Südkorea Ex-Minister Cho Kuk

South Korea indicts ex-justice minister for corruption 31.12.2019

Cho Kuk, a former presidential aide, has been indicted on 12 charges, including bribery. The allegations have weakened attempts at improving transparency since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

BdTD Südkorea Wache vor dem Gyeongbokgung Palast in Seoul

Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000 06.03.2020

Up to 21 people aboard a California cruise ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 19 crew members. Public health authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak. Follow the latest updates here.

Advertisement