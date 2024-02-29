South Korea: Striking trainee doctors face prosecution

The South Korean government has warned trainee doctors they could face legal punishment if they don't end their strike. Protests have been taking place over plans to boost medical school enrollments

The government in South Korea on Thursday made a last-ditch appeal to striking doctors to end their mass walkout, or face having their medical licenses suspended and prosecution.

Thousands of resident and intern doctors have walked off the job for the past 10 days in protest over government plans to raise the number of students enrolling at medical school by 2,000 each year.

"We've said that we won't hold them responsible for leaving their worksites if they return by today," Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told a briefing.

"Doctors are there to serve patients, and those patients are anxiously waiting for you. This isn't the way to protest against the government," said Park.

