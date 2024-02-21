South Korea orders striking doctors back to work

The South Korean government said a walkout by thousands of trainee doctors is not justifed. The striking doctors are angered by a government plan to recruit more medical students.

Walkout by trainee doctors 'not justified,' government says

"A collective action holding the lives and safety of the people cannot be justifed for whatever reason," Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min said during a media briefing.

The trainee doctors are angered by South Korea's plans to sharply increase the number of medical students in the country.

South Korea says the reforms are needed due to a shortage of qualified physicians, but the protesters say better work conditions and compensation are needed before increasing the number of students.

South Korean Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said the striking trainee doctors should think of the negative impact it is having on patients Image: YONHAPNEWS AGENCY/picture alliance

South Korea's Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo had said over 8,800 junior doctors, or 71% of the trainee workforce, have stepped down amid anger over the reforms. These resignations have not been approved, but about 7,810 of the trainees have instead just walked off their jobs entirely.

"The basic calling of medical professionals is to protect the health and lives of the people, and any group action that threatens that cannot be justified," Min-soo said.

The walkouts have burdened the South Korean medical system, postponing surgeries and suspending medical treatments. In order to combat this, the government has allowed military medical facilities to temporarily open to the public.

If trainee doctors do not come back to work, they could be hit with 30 million Korean won in fines ($22,465; €20,805) or up to three years behind bars.

Trainee doctors are 'neglected,' advocate group contends

The trainee doctors believe the back-to-work order is a form of intimidation.

Trainee doctors say they are overworked and underpaid Image: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

"Despite working more than 80 hours a week and receiving compensation at minimum wage level, trainee doctors have been neglected by the government until now," the Korean Intern Resident Association said. The group said it was unjust that the government is treating trainee doctors as "criminals."

The Korean Intern Resident Association also suggested that the medical student reforms are politically motivated ahead of legislative elections.

Although trainees are unhappy with government plans to increase the number of medical students, a Gallup Korea poll last week found 76% of South Koreans are in favor of the reform.

wd/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)