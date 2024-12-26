  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsSouth Korea

South Korea lawmakers seek to impeach acting president

December 26, 2024

The main opposition party in South Korea has introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. It plans to seek a vote on the measure, potentially deepening a constitutional crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oabT
South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who became the country's acting leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment
It could be the first time that democratic South Korea has impeached an acting presidentImage: Yonhap AP/picture alliance

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party on Thursday threatened to impeach caretaker president Han Duck-soo unless he immediately appoints three judges to fill vacancies at the country's Constitutional Court.

While Parliament has backed three nominees, Han — who replaced predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol — has yet to formally appoint them.

The court is investigating whether to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his December 3 declaration of martial law.

Han's refusal to approve the appointment of justices effectively delays the procedure to remove Yoon.

"We have filed the motion... and will report it to the plenary session today," member of parliament Park Sung-joon said. "We will put it to a vote tomorrow."

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae said Han's refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he "does not have the will or qualification to uphold the Constitution."

In place of Han, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok would be expected to take the post of acting president.

rc/rm (AFP, Reuters)