South Korea: Yoon apologizes for declaring martial law

December 7, 2024

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the nation before an impeachment vote. In an address, he apologized for declaring martial law earlier in the week.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the nation on Saturday ahead of a vote in parliament to impeach him.

Yoon said he was "truly sorry" for causing anxiety with the martial law declaration earlier in the week.

He added that there will be no second martial law order.

"There are rumours that martial law will be invoked again. Let me be clear. There will never be anything like a second martial law," Yoon said in an address to the nation.

More to follow...

South Korea's president faces impeachment

dh/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters)