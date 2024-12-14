South Korea: Lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

Skip next section What happens next?

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 What happens next?

Woo Won Shik called on lawmakers to work together to stabilize the country Image: YONHAP/AFP

Once the copies of the impeachment document are delivered to Yoon and to the Constitutional Court, his presidential powers and duties will be suspended.

The court now has 180 days to decide on Yoon's political fate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has became South Korea's acting president.

Parlaiment speaker Woo Won Shik urged the government and parliament to work together to stabilize the economy and foreign affairs.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will convene an emergency meeting on the economy on Sunday.