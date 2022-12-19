  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Cyril Ramaphosa (center) gestures after being reelected as ANC leader
Reelection as ANC leader paves the way for Cyril Ramaphosa (center) for his second term as South Africa's presidentImage: Denis Farrell/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsSouth Africa

South Africa's Ramaphosa reelected as ruling party leader

16 minutes ago

Despite a graft scandal, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa survived a challenge for the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L9sf

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been reelected as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), an ANC official said Monday.

Ramaphosa beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by 2,476 votes to 1,897 votes from a total of 4,386 votes cast by party delegates from across the country.

The victory paves the way for Ramaphosa to run for reelection to a second term as South Africa's president in the national election in 2024.,

'Farmgate' scandal

Ramaphosa is widely regarded as the country's most popular politician, despite being embroiled in a scandal. He recently faced calls to step down as the country's president over a corruption scandal.

Last week, he survived a vote to start impeachment proceedings against him over a parliamentary report that said he might have broken anti-corruption laws by keeping undeclared sums of money at his farm.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime over the so-called Farmgate scandal, but it has raised questions about how he acquired the money and why he didn't declare it.

South Africa's president faces calls to resign

Challenges ahead

With crippling nationwide blackouts lasting more than seven hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and widespread reports of corruption, Ramaphosa and the newly elected ANC leadership face many challenges as the party that runs the government and the legislature.

Opening the ANC conference on Friday, Ramaphosa acknowledged that his government was partly responsible for the country's electricity crisis. He promised that his government would ensure sufficient electricity supply in the coming years by purchasing more renewable energy.

Ramaphosa also pledged that his government would continue to fight corruption.

dh/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Scene from auditorium at COP15

UN conference reaches historic biodiversity deal

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

History5 hours ago02:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage