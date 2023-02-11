  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
South African rap sensation Kiernan Forbes, poses on the red carpet at the 22nd annual South African Music Awards in this 2016 picture
Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKAImage: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
CrimeSouth Africa

South African rap star AKA gunned down outside restaurant

1 hour ago

Popular musician Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, has been shot and killed in Durban on South Africa's eastern coast. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NMTT

South African rap star AKA was shot dead outside a popular night spot in the coastal city of Durban on Friday.

The 35-year-old — whose real name is Kiernan Forbes — was walking with another man towards their car after visiting a restaurant on Friday night, when they were shot according to police.

"They were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range," police said in a statement.

AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. "Our son was loved, and he gave love in return."

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting but are investigating.

Tributes and anger after AKA's death

AKA was nominated several times for a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in the United States, and was once nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award.

He was known for hits like "Lemons (Lemonade)" and "Fela in Versace" and released the album "Prada" earlier this year.

His death shocked a country that is not unaccustomed to violent crime.

The Department of Arts and Culture said it mourned his passing and remembered him as an artist who "flew the South African flag high where ever he went."

The Democratic Alliance — the country's main opposition party — said "the loss of AKA is felt by many who have been touched by his music."

While another opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, said "crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm."

Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates.

Many people have licensed firearms for personal protection, yet there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

AFP material contributed to this report.

lo/kb (AFP, DW sources)

This is an updated version of a previous article. In the original headline, the killing has been described as a drive-by shooting. However, South African police said the shooters approached the victims on foot. The headline has now been corrected. DW apologizes for the error.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the German rescue team at work in Turkey.

Turkey-Syria quakes: German, Austrian rescuers halt work

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Belgium EU ASEAN Summit officials

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Refugees rescused by aid organization Ocean Viking in a rubber boat

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

Business21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Irland | Wandgemälde Jina Mahsa Amini in Dublin

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

ConflictsFebruary 10, 202314:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage