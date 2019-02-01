South Africa school collapse kills three students

At least three students died and more than a dozen were injured after a walkway at a South African school collapsed on Friday.

Panyaza Lesufi, the head of education for Gauteng province, tweeted that "scores" are still trapped in the rubble on Friday morning at Hoerskool Driehoek School in Vanderbijlpark outside Johannesburg.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three children, aged between 14 and 17, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement.

The paramedics service added that four of the 15 injured had to be airlifted to a hospital.

more to come...

ap/rt (dpa, AP)

