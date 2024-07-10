South Africa: 12 schoolchildren and driver killed in crash

South Africa: 12 schoolchildren and driver killed in crashJuly 10, 2024
At least 12 schoolchildren and the driver of their mini-bus were killed in a road crash in South Africa's Gauteng province as they were going to school, local officials said on Wednesday. Seven other children were brought to a hospital for treatment.
The children came from two schools in Carletonville, situated around 78 kilometers (48 miles) west of Johannesburg, Gauteng Minister for Education, Matome Chiloane said in a statement.
"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community," said Chiloane.
The Gauteng Education Department said the vehicle carrying the children was allegedly struck from behind by a light pickup truck, causing the vehicle to overturn, where it then caught fire.
