Solving a Stone Age Whodunnit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Researchers in the Spanish Pyrenees have come across a crime committed in the prehistoric era. Now they're using DNA, bone and tooth enamel as well as historical insights to solve the ancient case.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
The time-of-death criminal mystery
Criminologists have a range of factors to consider when determining the time of death for humans. A number of things like insect activity, decomposition, temperature and location all have to be taken into account.
Climate threat and human activity
We're consuming more energy than ever before and endangering our own future in the process. What explains our hunger for energy, and how could the resulting damage be limited?
Just ask!
This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Carlos Andrade in Colombia: What kind of scale are humans on compared to the biggest and smallest things on the planet?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.07.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 02.08.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 01.08.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3