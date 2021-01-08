Solving a Stone Age Whodunnit

Also on Tomorrow Today:

The time-of-death criminal mystery

Criminologists have a range of factors to consider when determining the time of death for humans. A number of things like insect activity, decomposition, temperature and location all have to be taken into account.

Climate threat and human activity

We're consuming more energy than ever before and endangering our own future in the process. What explains our hunger for energy, and how could the resulting damage be limited?

Just ask!

This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Carlos Andrade in Colombia: What kind of scale are humans on compared to the biggest and smallest things on the planet?

