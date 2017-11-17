Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A smartwatch is a wristwatch with computer-like functions.
In addition to telling time, smartwatches can display other information. It has sensors that measure sports activities and pulse. These values can then be transferred to other electronic devices. The watch will vibrate to remind of appointments and signal receipt of an email or text message. Smartwatches connect and synchronize via Bluetooth to smartphones.