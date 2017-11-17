Visit the new DW website

Smartwatch

A smartwatch is a wristwatch with computer-like functions.

In addition to telling time, smartwatches can display other information. It has sensors that measure sports activities and pulse. These values can then be transferred to other electronic devices. The watch will vibrate to remind of appointments and signal receipt of an email or text message. Smartwatches connect and synchronize via Bluetooth to smartphones.

Germany bans sale of child-snooping smartwatches 17.11.2017

Germany bans sale of child-snooping smartwatches 17.11.2017

A German regulator has banned the sale of children's smartwatches that have one-way monitoring functions. Officials said parents had been using the watches to listen in on teachers while their children were in class.
A brief history of time 23.03.2017

A brief history of time 23.03.2017

Measuring and keeping time is an art in its own right but watches and clocks tell us much more than just what time it is. Timekeepers define who we are. They represent human ingenuity and craftsmanship.

Activities that make Smartwatch users happiest 16.11.2016

Activities that make Smartwatch users happiest 16.11.2016

Smartwatch maker Pebble created a "happiness" app that asks users what the time is, how happy they are and what they're doing right now.
Will the Internet of Things mean it's impossible to escape total surveillance? 25.02.2016

Will the Internet of Things mean it's impossible to escape total surveillance? 25.02.2016

It's not only people that use the Internet. Networked things are on it too. And they track our every move. If you didn't already know that, you do now. Here's how to escape total surveillance.
Tag Heuer takes on Apple with Swiss smartwatch 10.11.2015

Tag Heuer takes on Apple with Swiss smartwatch 10.11.2015

The Alpine watchmaker has thrown its hat in the ring of the competitve high-tech timepiece market. The moves comes at a time of deep crisis for Swiss manufacturers. But can it hold its own against Apple?
Weak earnings from Apple, Microsoft, Yahoo drag down markets 22.07.2015

Weak earnings from Apple, Microsoft, Yahoo drag down markets 22.07.2015

Concerns over sales of Apple's smartwatch and a tepid sales forecast sent Apple shares lower. Earnings reports from Microsoft, IBM and Yahoo also failed to cheer investors.
Apple Watch sales kick off, but mostly online 24.04.2015

Apple Watch sales kick off, but mostly online 24.04.2015

Friday marked the Apple Watch's global sales debut, but most purchases will happen online. The tech giant is testing a new marketing strategy to see just how attractive CEO Tim Cook's first new product is to consumers.
Poll: Are you planning to buy an Apple Watch? 21.04.2015

Poll: Are you planning to buy an Apple Watch? 21.04.2015

Much of the tech world is eagerly awaiting the start of online sales for the Apple Watch on April 24. But who needs high-tech on their wrist? Will you be buying the new gadget?
TAG Heuer lines up challenge to Apple Watch 19.03.2015

TAG Heuer lines up challenge to Apple Watch 19.03.2015

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer has announced a partnership with US technology giants Google and Intel to develop a smartwatch. The luxury watchmaker says its timepiece is meant to compete against the new Apple Watch.
Apple shows off its new smartwatch 09.03.2015

Apple shows off its new smartwatch 09.03.2015

Apple has unveiled its new product in the smartwatch market. The Apple Watch will allow users to make and receive calls and messages and track health and fitness.
Apple Watch could ignite wearable tech 09.03.2015

Apple Watch could ignite wearable tech 09.03.2015

The launch of Apple's much-touted smartwatch could invigorate the sluggish wearable tech market. But the company will have to strike a balance between utility and style to trigger awareness of wrist-worn mini-computers.
Apple puts its money on watches, mobile wallets 10.09.2014

Apple puts its money on watches, mobile wallets 10.09.2014

Apple successively redefined the MP3 player market with the iPod, smartphone market with the iPhone, and portable computer market with the iPad. It hopes its Apple Watch and mobile payments will be new 'killer products.'
Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona 24.02.2014

Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona 24.02.2014

The big names in the mobile technology industry have flocked to Barcelona where the annual Mobile World Congress has opened. Visitors are expecting to see the next generation of high-tech devices.
All I want for Christmas is you…but first I want a tablet computer 11.12.2013

All I want for Christmas is you…but first I want a tablet computer 11.12.2013

It's "Silent Night" in cyberspace: tablets and smartphones have long been high on German Christmas lists. But when it comes to this year's shopping, one of the most highly demanded products isn't even available yet.
Are smartwatches the next big thing? 22.03.2013

Are smartwatches the next big thing? 22.03.2013

Samsung has confirmed that it's developing a smartwatch after weeks of rumours that Apple would also launch a smartwatch this year. Are smartwatches the new frontier? DW takes a look.