Slovakia: Prime Minister Fico injured in shooting - reports

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has reportedly been injured in a shooting following a government meeting and been taken to hospital.

Local broadcaster TA3 reported that four shots were fired, one hitting Prime Minister Fico in the stomach.

What do we know about the shooting?

The incident took place in the central Slovakian town of Handlova, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava, where Fico's cabinet had been meeting.

It occured in front of the local "House of Culture" where populist leader Fico had been meeting supporters.

The Slovakian parliament's deputy speaker Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of parliament which was adjourned until further notice.

A reporter for one daily newspaper said he heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the 59-year-old premier to a car.

Another witness told the Reuters news agency that he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

Security guards react at the scene of a shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico Image: Radovan Stoklasa/REUTERS

Slovakian President condemns 'brutal and ruthless attack'

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

"I'm shocked," Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the "vile" attack and said: "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good."

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he was "profoundly shocked" by the news, saying: "Such extreme acts have no justification and the perpetrators must be held accountable."

Who is Robert Fico?

Fico, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Slovakia's history, began his latest term in October 2023 after running on a campaign to scale back military support to Ukraine.

His party, "Direction - Social Democracy" - known as Smer - won just under 23% of the vote and formed a coalition with "Voice - Social Democracy" - known as Hlas - and the Slovak National Party.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated...

