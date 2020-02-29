 Slovakia opposition party OLANO takes lead in exit polls | News | DW | 01.03.2020

News

Slovakia opposition party OLANO takes lead in exit polls

Two exit polls showed the center-right opposition OLANO party taking lead with 25% of the votes. It could form government with other conservative parties.

A nun casts her vote in Trnava (picture-alliance/AA/O. Marques)

Exit polls from the Slovak general election on Saturday showed the center-right Ordinary People party winning 25.8% of the votes.

The party is expected to form a coalition government with other smaller conservative parties. The governing center-left Smer-SD party won 14.9% of the votes, exit polls showed.

The discourse during these elections was dominated by the 2018 double murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Kuciak has reported on high level corruption within the government.

The murder led to nationwide street protests, forcing Smer leader Robert Fico to resign. However, the Smer coalition remained in power, under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

A memorial Jan Kuciak (Reuters/David W. Cerny)

A memorial for murdered journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee on their first death anniversary in 2019.

Read more: In memory of Ján Kuciak: The immortal search for truth

An investigation into the double murder revealed communications between a businessman, politicians and other officials. The businessman is currently under trial and has denied the charges. 

If the polls, conducted by Focus and Median.sk agencies, are accurate, a center-right anti-corruption coalition will likely come to power.

"We can get rid of the government that used its power to make itself and connected people rich," OLANO leader Igor Matovic said. He has promised to clean up politics, with the election slogan "Let's Beat the Mafia Together."

Watch video 04:29

Slovakia: A journalist murder and the Kocner brothers

tg/aw (AP, Reuters)

