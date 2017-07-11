Singer Meat Loaf dies at 74

The US singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.

He was best known for his album "Bat Out of Hell" which was one of the top-selling albums of all time.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the singer died Thursday night, according to the magazine Deadline.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a message on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," it added.

The statement did not reveal the cause of the singer's death.

Meat Loaf's life and work

He was also a recognizable face in Hollywood having starred in the cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" as well as appearing in the movie "Fight Club," among others.

His album "Bat Out of Hell" is among the top 35 best-selling albums in US history having sold over 14 million copies, Deadline magazine said.

Perhaps Meat Loaf's best-known song was the single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" reached the number one spot in the US charts in 1993, staying there for five weeks, according to Deadline.

The magazine also explains that Meat Loaf was set to develop a TV series, based on his hit single, comprising of comedic series of tasks for couples to compete in.

