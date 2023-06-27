  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsSierra Leone

Sierra Leone President Bio claims win, rival disputes tally

8 minutes ago

Election officials declared Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio to have won re-election. His biggest rival Samura Kamara, and the opposition All People's Congress, instantly disputed the figures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T66w
Sierra Leone's incumbent President Julius Maada Bio waves to a crowd
Sierra Leone's incumbent President Julius Maada Bio has said he is confident of victoryImage: JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images

Electoral officials said Tuesday that Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio had clinched a second term in office, receiving 56.17% of ballots cast and narrowly clearing the threshold to avoid a runoff.

However, Bio's main opposition candidate Samura Kamara immediately disputed the tally, which showed he had received 41.16% of the vote in the Saturday election.

The final results were announced in the capital, Freetown, by commission head Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, who at the same time declared Bio president.

However, the  opposition All People's Congress (APC) alleged that there had been "overvoting" in some areas, calling the results fabricated and reaffirming victory.

"It is a sad day for our beloved country," the APC's candidate Kamara tweeted after the announcement. "It is a frontal attack on our fledgling democracy."

Bio was running for his second term against 12 opponents. Kamara narrowly lost to Bio in the last election in 2018.

Samura Kamara from the All People's Congress (APC) speaks into a mic.
Samura Kamara from the All People's Congress (APC) is Bio's biggest rival.Image: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

A tense election in Sierra Leone

The tally has already been disputed by the APC, which denounced what it called "cooked-up figures" in a statement on Monday.

At a press conference, EU observers also said that a lack of transparency and communication by the electoral authority had led to mistrust in the process.

The APC said that election representatives were attacked and intimidated in three districts on June 24, the election day.

The electoral commission said that several officials had been beaten in different parts of the country.

Voters queue for polling in Sierra Leone
Millions of people registered to vote in Saturday's electionImage: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

A woman was found dead at APC party headquarters on Sunday after police surrounded the building and tried to disperse opposition supporters during a post-election news conference.

An APC spokesperson confirmed that the woman was a nurse and a party worker.

Members of the opposition parties said that the incident unfolded like a "horror film" and that "live rounds" and "shots" had been fired.

Police did not confirm the death while saying that they had fired tear gas canisters "to disperse the crowd which was disturbing people on the road."

Post-election unrest in Sierra Leone

While calm returned to Sierra Leone on Monday, citizens fear that more unrest could occur as results get announced.

After the publication of the provisional results, Bio addressed the nation and called on people to maintain peace.

Sierra Leone building on 20 years of peace

During his first term, the former coup leader championed education and women's rights.

Meanwhile, his rival Kamara, a former foreign and finance minister, is facing trial over allegations of misappropriating public funds, a case he says is politically motivated.

The West African country is still emerging from a 1991-2002 civil war which left over 50,000 people dead.

ns,rc/wd (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yevgeny Prigozhin leans out of a car window in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don amid a brief mutiny by Wagner forces on Saturday, June 24
Live

Wagner chief Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An African woman wearing a wax print top and skirt holds her pregnant stomach in her hands

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

Health7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society4 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

Bullet holes on the door of the Old Synagogue in Essen

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Society9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attends the swearing-in ceremony to become the new Greek prime minister, Presidential Palace, Athens, Greece, June 26, 2023

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Climate13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage