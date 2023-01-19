Sierra Leone: Equality law introduces job quota for women

The law aims to tackle gender inequality, and precarious employment for women in particular, in the West African country.
It introduces a 30% quota of jobs to be reserved for women in both the public sector as well in private companies. The quota also applies to management roles to prevent using low-level employment to circumvent the spirit of the reform.
The law also guarantees women 14 weeks of maternity leave along with equal pay and training opportunities. Employers who violate the law can face up to 50,000 leones ($2,600, €2,400) per incident.
"We, men, have yet to see or acknowledge women's rightful position fully, and this law will give us tools to correct that," Bio said in a speech, reported by Bloomberg.
Behind on women's rights
Sierra Leone has one of the lowest levels of gender equality in the world. It ranked 182nd out of 189 countries according to the UN's 2020 Gender Development Index.
Human Rights Watch has described the situation in Sierra Leone as one of systematic discrimination against women, with many being fired if they become pregnant.
"We are happy today as our dream for an improved political, social and economic empowerment of women and girls in Sierra Leone has started," Sally Ndimawa Adams, who heads the Sierra Leone Women's Forum, said.