The 77 Percent

Street Debate: Sierra Leone Building on 20 Years of Peace

Two decades after Sierra Leone's civil war ended, how have young people come to terms with trauma, loss and economic hardship? Sierra Leoneans tell us what the country needs to make up for the lost time.

Sierra Leone still scarred by civil war

Trauma runs deep in Sierra Leone. An 11-year war left more than 50,000 people dead. Two decades on, young people say corruption, poverty and unemployment remain rampant as they try to build the nation.

 

Rosebell Kagumire: Online and On Point

Ugandan journalist Rosebell Kagumire fights to give women in Africa a voice. On the website "africanfeminism.com", she documents the reality African women’s lives by exposing the struggle for digital freedom of expression and internet shutdowns.

 

The Gambia: Self-defense for Gambian teens

GirlZ Off Mute's teen reporter Lena Igweanyiba meets young women training to defend themselves from physical attacks. She finds women gaining confidence and pulling some fast moves!

 

In the Shadow of a Volcano – My City Goma

Goma, the Congolese city nestled between an active volcano and Lake Kivu, is slam artist Ben Kamuntu's hometown. It borders Rwanda, and is no stranger to regional armed conflict. But Kamuntu introduces resilient residents, who have stared down the threat of war and the Nyiragongo volcano.

 

 

 

 

