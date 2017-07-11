Siberia mine accident: Rescuers find survivor who was presumed dead

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After expecting no more survivors following a devastating fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia — one more person was found alive. Over 50 people were killed in the accident — including 46 miners.
It was presumed that no more survivors would be found in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo
Rescuers in Siberia have found a survivor in a coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead, an official announced Friday.
Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region, said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and "he is being taken to the hospital."
Over 50 people died in the tragedy after a devastating methane explosion and it was presumed no more survivors would be found.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
jsi/rs (AP, AFP)