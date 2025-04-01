  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
HealthUnited States of America

Should alcoholic drinks carry a warning label?

Ryan Allen
January 4, 2025

In the US, the Surgeon General is calling for warning labels to be put on alcoholic beverages, much like with tobacco products. Some are calling the idea revolutionary but making it a rule could be difficult in Republican-controlled Washington.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oohT
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

Emily Haber, wearing a colorful flowery top, sits in a chair with US and Germany flags visible in the room behind her

Emily Haber: German ambassador to the US' tough tenure

Emily Haber discussed her challenging time in the US, the transatlantic relationship and the war in Ukraine.
PoliticsJune 29, 202312:59 min
external

US: Combatting the surge in gun violence

Capital Washington DC has seen its highest number of shootings in 16 years.
CrimeAugust 12, 202102:12 min
A group of people hold up red signs protesting working conditions in Spanish

Minority voters and the US midterms in Nevada

What role will minority voters play in the US midterm elections and — and what role will unions play?
PoliticsNovember 1, 202206:49 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Health from around the world

More on Health from around the world

A cell with cancerous growth built with lego blocks

Explainer: How cancer develops

Your body is a permanent construction site. Faults in its building blocks, the cells, can trigger tumors and cancer.
HealthDecember 23, 202403:13 min
DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo Composite

In Good Shape — The Health Show

Medics and researchers give us the lowdown on mint, sage and ginger. What are the best home remedies?
HealthSeptember 20, 202426:04 min
DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo Composite

In Good Shape — How to improve your sleep

40% of the global population has problems sleeping. Even many children fail to get enough sleep. What really helps?
HealthSeptember 6, 202426:04 min
Show more