Should alcoholic drinks carry a warning label?

HealthUnited States of AmericaShould alcoholic drinks carry a warning label?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthUnited States of AmericaRyan Allen01/04/2025January 4, 2025In the US, the Surgeon General is calling for warning labels to be put on alcoholic beverages, much like with tobacco products. Some are calling the idea revolutionary but making it a rule could be difficult in Republican-controlled Washington.https://p.dw.com/p/4oohT