New York-based Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat was born in Qazvin, Iran. She is known for her photography, video installations and films. Her work has largely dealt with women's issues in Iran, exploring taboos and touching on gender and cultural conflicts. As she said, "My work has always been about women at the intersection of political tyranny and religious fanaticism, and women representing individuality and humanity." In 2017, she staged a new production of Verdi's opera "Aida" at the Salzburg Festival.