Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shirin Neshat

Shirin Neshat is an Iranian visual artist who lives in New York. Her photos and films center mostly on women in the Muslim world.

New York-based Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat was born in Qazvin, Iran. She is known for her photography, video installations and films. Her work has largely dealt with women's issues in Iran, exploring taboos and touching on gender and cultural conflicts. As she said, "My work has always been about women at the intersection of political tyranny and religious fanaticism, and women representing individuality and humanity." In 2017, she staged a new production of Verdi's opera "Aida" at the Salzburg Festival.

Darstellerin von Oum Kulthum vor Spiegel stehend/ Filmstill Looking for Oum Kulthum 2017 Copyright: Studio Neshat/Razor Film

Iranian artist and director Shirin Neshat celebrates Islamic women in new film 07.06.2018

Renowned Iranian photographer and filmmaker Shirin Neshat is back with Looking for Oum Kulthum, a film tracing the life of a legendary Egyptian singer. Neshat spoke to DW ahead of its June 7 release in Germany.
Jury member Shirin Neshat speaks during a news conference at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. The 2013 Berlin film festival kicks off on Thursday with The Grandmaster, a martial arts epic from Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai who is also presiding over this year's jury. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Iranian artist Shirin Neshat among Praemium Imperiale winners 14.09.2017

Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, Senegalese music star Youssou N'Dour and Iranian artist Shirin Neshat are among the winners of the prestigious Praemium Imperiale prize, awarded in five disciplines.

Jury member Shirin Neshat speaks during a news conference at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. The 2013 Berlin film festival kicks off on Thursday with The Grandmaster, a martial arts epic from Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai who is also presiding over this year's jury. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Why Shirin Neshat complicates 'Aida' at the Salzburg Festival 07.08.2017

With Anna Netrebko in the title role, Verdi's "Aida" got a fresh staging at this year's Salzburg Festival. Iranian stage director and film artist Shirin Neshat told DW why she made "Aida" more complex than usual.

Jury member Shirin Neshat speaks during a news conference at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. The 2013 Berlin film festival kicks off on Thursday with The Grandmaster, a martial arts epic from Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai who is also presiding over this year's jury. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

In exile: The artist Shirin Neshat 16.05.2017

Shirin Neshat is an Iranian visual artist who lives in New York. Her photos and films center mostly on women in the Muslim world. The new works she is showing in Venice look at the underbelly of power.

Der österreichische Künstler Erwin Wurm steht am 09.05.2017 neben seiner Skulptur bei der Preview zur 57. Kunstbiennale von Venedig, Italien. Foto: Luigi Costantini/ANSA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Everything about the Venice Biennale 16.05.2017

Taking place this year for the 57th time, Venice’s Biennale is the world’s most prestigious art show. It’s international, pertinent and controversial. Arts.21 goes exploring.

01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 13.05.2017 16.05.2017

The Venice Biennale opens to the public on May 13th. Arts.21 finds out what’s hot and not this year and explores the work of two outstanding artists: Shirin Neshat and Anne Imhof.

Szenen aus dem Film Women without Men von Shirin Neshat***Bildzulieferer: Farhad Payar

Film evokes hope and pain of 1950s cosmopolitan Tehran 01.07.2010

Artist Shirin Neshat's first film "Women Without Men," which has opened in Germany, tells the stories of four women in 1950s Iran and offers a window into a world that has parallels with today's protest movement.
German director Fatih Akin with his Special Jury Prize for his film 'Soul Kitchen' during the winners photo call at the 66th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

German director scoops special award at Venice film festival 13.09.2009

Fatih Akin, a German film director with Turkish roots, has won the Special Jury award at the Venice film festival for his comedy "Soul Kitchen." The coveted Golden Lion award went to Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz.
Die Abbildung der folgenden Pressefotos ist nur gestattet im Rahmen einer redaktionellen Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung “The Rolling Stones – An Unseen Diary” im NRW-Forum Kultur und Wirtschaft Düsseldorf. »Media Savvy« - Mick Jagger, der News-Narr © Christopher Simon Sykes, 1975

What's On at Europe's Museums 22.03.2004

Exhibitions are underway showing life with the Rolling Stones in Düsseldorf, "mad" King George's obsessions in London, gigantic pinhole cameras turning the world inside out in Graz and more.