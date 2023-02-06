Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Women and girls in Kenya's Kibera slum, the largest in Africa, are forcibly trading sex for water due to its scarcity. The government says it seeks to end the trend, which is also prevalent in other rural communities.

Caroline Munyoki (not her real name) resides in Kenya's infamous Kibera slums in the capital Nairobi.

Recently, her 16-year-old daughter was sexually exploited by some unknown men in her neighborhood as she searched for potable drinking water.

Kibera slum, the largest in Africa, is one of Kenya's informal settlements riddled by constant water scarcity.

"I have lived here in the Kibera slums for more than 10 years, water is our biggest problem, we have no piped water. There are so many water brokers who are part of our problems also," Munyoki told DW.

Parents like Munyoki send their children, especially girls, to search for water. "We normally send our young girls to fetch water from the vendors who in turn take advantage of them."

Seemingly afraid to share the personal ordeal of her daughter, the mother of two claimed that the perpetrators warned her not to talk.

Instances of sextortion

The offenders threatened Munyoki that they would release the video of her daughter being sexually exploited, hoping to coerce her into silence.

"Most of our children are lured into sex for water, the offenders then take photos and videos of these acts," she explained, adding that the victims are then forced to continue engaging in sexual activities after being warned that if they don't agree to it, the sexual predators will share the videos on social media.

According to Munyoki, some of the sexual assaults take place close to home. "Some of it [sexual exploitation] even happens at our community toilets. This form of exploitation is very common, and our girls don't know what they are getting themselves into."

Water.org, a global nonprofit organization, working to bring water and sanitation to the world, states that out of Kenya's population of 53 million people, 15% rely on questionable water sources, including ponds, shallow wells, and rivers.

It said 41% of Kenyans also need access to basic sanitation solutions. These challenges are especially evident in rural areas and urban slums, where people are often cannot connect to piped water infrastructure.

For instance, in rural Kenya, the average total cost for an unreliable or distant water supply is approximately $38 (€35) per month, the group said.

Provisions in Kenya's constitution guarantee the right to access safe water and reasonable sanitation standards. But these reports of sextortion violate those rights.

Ending the abuse

The Kenya Water and Sanitation Civil Society Network (Kewasnet) said that women no longer feel safe fetching water away from their homes.

The civil society organization has now launched a campaign to end this abuse.

Vincent Ouma, the head of programs at Kewasnet, told DW that the number of women affected by this abuse could be higher. Ouma further revealed that some victims suffer in silence.

"We have done studies in the informal settlements and what we found out is that sextortion happens to at least 9% of the girls, and this is proven by studies that we have done, so it is actually a problem," Ouma said.

Kewasnet said it was concerned by the culture of silence in the low-income settlements.

"As a community, as a society, we have been silent about it, because of the shame, the guilt, that comes with it, so we don't talk about it, we don't admit that it is a problem, but it is a problem."

Government officials have also confirmed this worrying trend.

Beatrice Inyangala, the Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, told DW that the social vice is very prevalent among poor communities.

"There is an angle to water that is often missed out, because in the villages when the young girls go to collect water, from the streams, they meet young men and then they get extorted for sex," Inyangala said.

"This research has also found out that sextortion exists in slums whereby young girls sometimes have to lose their dignity so as to get the water, something that is a basic human right."

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to end sex-for-water but faces the daunting task of ensuring safer access to clean water in deprived communities.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu