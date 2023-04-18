  1. Skip to content
A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin.
This terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was unearthed on the site of the ancient city of Paestum, in southern ItalyImage: Paestum Velia Archeological Park/AP Photo/picture alliance
CultureItaly

Sex god riding a dolphin among finds unearthed in Italy

Philipp Jedicke
8 minutes ago

A trove of recent finds in Italy's archaeological park of Paestum and Velia provide insights into religious life. Among them is a figurine of love god Eros on a dolphin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QCJW

During excavations in southern Italy, a team of archaeologists discovered numerous figures made of terracotta, some of which are very well preserved.

The finds were found in a small temple that archaeologists had already excavated in 2019 and are part of the Paestum and Velia Archaeological Park in the Italian province of Salerno.

They are "small masterpieces of craftsmanship," a statement from the archaeological park said. They shed a "very interesting light on ancient religious life," said the director general of the state museums, Massimo Osanna.

Waxy-looking bull's head on a wooden palette.
One of the seven bulls' heads found on the siteImage: Paestum Velia Archeological Park/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Eros on a dolphin

In addition to seven bull heads and several miniature temples and altars, a depiction of the Greek god of love Eros riding a dolphin has also been found.

Eros only sometimes played a role in religious acts, but he appears as a popular figure with increasing frequency throughout Antiquity and the centuries that followed. "Eros" from Paestum dates from the first decades of the 5th century BC.

The god of love was called Cupid or Amor by the Romans and is the son of Aphrodite (Venus) and the god of war Ares. He is the youngest of the gods.

In Greek classical times, Eros was usually a handsome youth. Later, he was depicted as a playful boy, sometimes shown with a duck, often with a dolphin — sometimes embraced by the animal, sometimes leaning on it or riding on it. Dolphins were considered sacred animals in ancient Greece, and they had a special place in the hearts of the heavenly gods. Anyone who treated them badly incurred their wrath.

Among the Romans, the sea creatures did not enjoy deeper mythological significance.

Sculptured stone fragment with intricate design, animal sculpture with stuck-out tongue on the right.
The fragments of the Greek temple found in the Paestum archaeological park date back to the 5th century BCImage: Paestum Velia Archeological Park/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Mythological dolphins?

However, there were numerous legends about boys riding dolphins and about close emotional ties between humans and dolphins. Thus, in some legends, dolphins grieve for years over the death of someone they love.

In addition to the figurines and other decorative elements that were recently excavated, a stone slab was unearthed, in which liquids such as the blood of sacrificed animals could perhaps be collected during religious rites in front of the altar, explained the director of the park, Tiziana D'Angelo.

Sculptures found in archaeological dig are lined up on metal mesh: a reclining female figure and stones around her.
Hundreds of pieces were found on the siteImage: Paestum Velia Archeological Park/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

The city of Paestum was founded around 600 BC by the Greeks under the name of Poseidonia. Almost three centuries later, the Romans conquered the city.

The archaelogical site is located about 100 kilometers southeast of Naples and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is famous for its well-preserved temples from Greek times. "The discovery of hundreds of votive offerings, statues and altars in the small temple of Paestum confirms the extraordinary value of this site," said Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

In addition to the archaeological site of Paestum, the ancient Greek port city of Elea is also part of the Paestum and Velia Archaeological Park. It is also called Velia after its Roman name.

This article was originally written in German.

