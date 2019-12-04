 ′Several victims′ in Czech hospital shooting | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

'Several victims' in Czech hospital shooting

The Czech interior minister has said there are several victims in a shooting at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.

Breaking News

Four people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at Ostrava City Hospital in the north-east of the Czech Republic near the Polish border, according to Czech police. 

The attack occurred happened around 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) Tuesday morning. Police evacuated the hospital and were looking for a suspect.

"There is a regional police intervention unit and a rapid deployment unit. Unfortunately, the attack claimed several lives," said Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, reported broadcaster Ceska Televize.

"The intervention is still in progress, I will not comment on any further details. The police are doing everything they can to solve the situation."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

