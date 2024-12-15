Several hundred feared dead after Mayotte cyclone

CatastropheFranceSeveral hundred feared dead after Mayotte cycloneTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheFrance12/15/2024December 15, 2024Hundreds of people are presumed dead on the French territory of Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hit the Indian Ocean archipelago. The authorities had urged residents to seek shelter in robust buildings and to stay indoors before the cyclone struck.https://p.dw.com/p/4oAk5Advertisement