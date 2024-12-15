  1. Skip to content
CatastropheFrance

Several hundred feared dead after Mayotte cyclone

December 15, 2024

Hundreds of people are presumed dead on the French territory of Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hit the Indian Ocean archipelago. The authorities had urged residents to seek shelter in robust buildings and to stay indoors before the cyclone struck.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oAk5
