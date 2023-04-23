  1. Skip to content
Germany

Several dead as train collides with car near Hannover

Nik Martin
1 minute ago

At least three people were killed when a train ran into a vehicle at a level crossing in northern Germany.

Three people were killed when a train and a car collided near the northern German city of Hannover, police said Sunday.

The accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. local time (0350 GMT) at a level crossing north of Neustadt am Rübenberg near the A6 autobahn, the Neue Presse reported.

A police spokeswoman said a regional train plowed into the car "at full speed" after the vehicle had driven onto the rail track. 

She said the barrier was down at the time of the accident but that it didn't span the entire road.

Young driver and passengers killed

According to police, the dead were the three young occupants of the car — the 22-year-old driver and women of a similar age.

Only one of the 42 passengers and rail workers on board the train was slightly injured.

A large contingent of emergency services personnel was at the scene.

Rail line closed, delays expected

Deutsche Bahn (DB) said the rail line between Hannover and Nienburg (Weser) would remain closed until lunchtime.

DB said all high-speed ICE trains between Oldenburg and Hannover have been canceled and other services would be affected.

The national rail operator said intercity trains Hannover and Emden were being diverted in both directions and delays could be expected.

Sunday's collision came two days after a nationwide strike on Germany's railway network led to the cancellation of thousands of train services.

With material from DPA news agency

