CatastropheUnited States of America

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

17 minutes ago

At least five people have died and dozens are injured as a series of storms hit parts of the southeastern an midwestern United States. Authorities in the state of Arkansas have declared a state of emergency in response to the widespread damage.

UN Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York

Ukraine updates: Russia takes UN Security Council presidency

Politics2 hours ago
Africa

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Politics1 hour ago
Asia

A protester holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Politics1 hour ago
Germany

Gerhard Richter

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Arts2 hours ago
Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts23 hours ago
Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture23 hours ago
North America

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Conflicts18 hours ago
Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
