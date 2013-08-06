Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.
Go to article
The Taliban say that they want to ensure internet access in Afghanistan, but they could face substantial technical and financial challenges to keep it running. Afghans say they fear more surveillance and censorship.
A generation of young Afghans has conquered social media and the internet over the last decade. Now they, too, are fleeing the "digitally armed" Taliban.
Ethiopian authorities have announced new rules for political parties and the media ahead of Monday's poll. In the meantime, Facebook has removed a series of fake accounts which it had linked to the Ethiopian government.
Every month, the One Free Press Coalition draws attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists. June's iteration highlights journalists in exile, as well as threats faced by journalists reporting at borders.
Tobore Ovuorie will receive DW's 2021 Freedom of Speech Award on Monday. The investigative journalist's undercover work has given a voice to those hushed in Nigerian society. Her courage almost cost her her life.
The Burmese military regime has routinely arrested journalists and banned independent media. But reporters continue to work underground — under pressure from the ruling junta, but also from the opposition.
The app has been one of the last US social media platforms that isn't blocked by Chinese censors. Signal has recently seen a surge in users, with over 500,000 downloads in China.
Media outlets and activists fear that new regulations give unchecked powers to the government to censor digital content and curb press freedom.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version