Afghan women use their mobile phones to take pictures of a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021

Safe messaging, without the internet

Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.  Go to article  

Recommended

Will the Taliban restrict internet access in Afghanistan?

The Taliban say that they want to ensure internet access in Afghanistan, but they could face substantial technical and financial challenges to keep it running. Afghans say they fear more surveillance and censorship.     

Afghan influencers living in fear — even in exile

A generation of young Afghans has conquered social media and the internet over the last decade. Now they, too, are fleeing the "digitally armed" Taliban.   

Ethiopia announces 'period of silence' ahead of elections

Ethiopian authorities have announced new rules for political parties and the media ahead of Monday's poll. In the meantime, Facebook has removed a series of fake accounts which it had linked to the Ethiopian government.   

Journalists under threat: June's 10 most urgent cases

Every month, the One Free Press Coalition draws attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists. June's iteration highlights journalists in exile, as well as threats faced by journalists reporting at borders.   

DW honors Nigerian reporter Tobore Ovuorie for defending the voiceless

Tobore Ovuorie will receive DW's 2021 Freedom of Speech Award on Monday. The investigative journalist's undercover work has given a voice to those hushed in Nigerian society. Her courage almost cost her her life.   

Myanmar's media under pressure from all sides

The Burmese military regime has routinely arrested journalists and banned independent media. But reporters continue to work underground — under pressure from the ruling junta, but also from the opposition.   

Signal secure messaging app stops working in China

The app has been one of the last US social media platforms that isn't blocked by Chinese censors. Signal has recently seen a surge in users, with over 500,000 downloads in China.    

India's digital rules trigger fears of curbs on free speech, media freedom

Media outlets and activists fear that new regulations give unchecked powers to the government to censor digital content and curb press freedom.   

Latest