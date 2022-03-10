DW: Tips for bypassing Internet censorship

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In order to continue providing independent information to users in Russia, DW is redoubling its efforts to promote a broad range of tools and methods for bypassing censorship.
In his letter to users on March 4, Director General Peter Limbourg asked DW's audience in Russia to use Internet block bypass tools to access our channels. This overview shows which tools are available and provides a quick guide on how to find and use them.
DW users can download the Tor browser to access the DW website and other online content. Short for "the onion router", Tor ensures anonymity when users are surfing. While all sites are accessible, only the sites with so-called "onion services" are completely anonymous.
DW also uses the censorship bypassing tool Psiphon to enable users to access content from DW and other platforms that would otherwise be blocked in their home markets.
Downloads for Psiphon via DW increased ninefold in the days immediately following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, proving that the tool is a helpful one. Additionally, the DW Russian-language pages have seen a considerable increase in traffic from a broad range of countries that are usually connected to VPN traffic.
Virtual Private Networks can be a valuable tool in circumventing censors. Information on how to use VPNs and what to watch out for can be found on dw.com.