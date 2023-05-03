Serbia: Teenage boy arrested after deadly school shooting

One person was killed and several wounded when a teenager opened fire at an elementary school in Belgrade.

A school security guard died and at least five students were wounded when a teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia's capital of Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry said the seventh-grade student used his father's gun in the shooting.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor — a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the ministry said in a statement.

He was arrested and the area around the Vladislav RIbnikar elementary school was cordoned off.

The motive for the shooting is not clear and police gave no further details.

Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which has stringent gun laws. However, many firearms left over from the wars of the 1990s are still in circulation.



