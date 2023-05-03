  1. Skip to content
Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia
Officers cordoned off the area around the Vladislav RIbnikar elementary school in the central Vracar neighbourhoodImage: Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeSerbia

Serbia: Teenage boy arrested after deadly school shooting

4 minutes ago

One person was killed and several wounded when a teenager opened fire at an elementary school in Belgrade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QpHc

A school security guard died and at least five students were wounded when a teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia's capital of Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry said the seventh-grade student used his father's gun in the shooting.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor — a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the ministry said in a statement.

He was arrested and the area around the Vladislav RIbnikar elementary school was cordoned off. 

The motive for the shooting is not clear and police gave no further details.

Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which has stringent gun laws. However, many firearms left over from the wars of the 1990s are still in circulation.

More to follow...

lo/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media3 hours ago
