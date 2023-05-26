  1. Skip to content
Special police forces officers stand next to a burning car in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo on May 26, 2023
Several people were injured in the clashes and a police vehicle was set ablazeImage: Valdrin Xhemaj/REUTERS
ConflictsSerbia

Serbia sends army to Kosovo border as protest escalates

28 minutes ago

Clashes broke out as demonstrators tried to prevent a newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office in the Kosovar town of Zvecan. A police car was set on fire and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RrYc

Serbia on Friday ordered the army to move closer to the border with Kosovo after protesters and police clashed in a majority Serb town in Kosovo.

"An urgent movement (of troops) to the Kosovo border has been ordered," Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said in a live TV broadcast. "It is clear that the terror against the Serb community in Kosovo is happening."

Police used tear gas to disperse Serbs who gathered in front of municipal buildings in the Kosovan town of Zvecan, trying to prevent a newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office, news agencies reported.

In various videos posted online, gunshots and shock bombs could also be heard. 

A police car was set ablaze, a Reuters reporter said.

Four people have been injured in the clashes, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Tanjug said several vehicles from the NATO peacekeeping mission to Kosovo arrived in the center of Zvecan.

Kosovo police did not comment on the incidents but only confirmed that officers were assisting newly elected mayors to reach their premises.

Unrest follows controversial elections

Kosovo's snap election on April 23 was largely boycotted by ethnic Serbs, and only ethnic Albanian or other smaller minority representatives were elected to mayoral posts and assemblies.

Serbs in Kosovo's northern region do not accept Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, which came almost a decade after the end of the Kosovo War. They still see Belgrade as their capital.

Ethnic Albanians form more than 90% of Kosovo's population, with some 50,000 Serbs only the majority in the northern region.

The Serbian army has been put on a heightened state of alert over tensions with Kosovo multiple times in recent years -— the last time in December after Serbs erected barricades to protest the arrest of an ex-policeman.

A US-EU-backed plan was verbally agreed to by the Kosovo and Serbian governments in March to defuse tensions by granting local Serbs more autonomy, with the government in Pristina retaining ultimate authority.

mm/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

