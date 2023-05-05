Serbia: Manhunt on after deadly shooting spree

History of war shapes the dangers of a gun culture
Gun culture is widespread in Serbia — the region is among the top countries with the number of guns per capita in Europe.
Guns are mostly used to fire during celebrations but the idolizing of the warriors is still part of the national identity.
War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins
The tragedy sparked a debate about the state of the Balkan country whose history is seeped in decades of crises and conflicts— the aftermath of which has created a permanent sense of insecurity and instability.
Experts have repeatedly been warning of the danger that this gun culture poses in a highly divided country like Serbia where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minorities often go unpunished.