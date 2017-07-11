Serbia: EuroPride march goes ahead through Belgrade amid violent scenes

Hundreds of people participated in the EuroPride march in Serbia's capital Belgrade on Saturday in spite of threats from anti-gay groups.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic gave the go-ahead for the pan-European LGBTQ event to take place despite an earlier ban. Among the marchers were her partner Milica Djurdjic.

Also present were diplomats from the more than 20 embassies who earlier issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.

US Ambassador Christopher R. Hill wrote on Twitter he we proud to take part in the march" in support of diversity, inclusion, and respect for the rights of all citizens."

Police clash with hooligans

Not everyone shared his view, however, Serbia's police banned the march earlier this week, just days after thousands of people took part in an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade.

On Saturday, riot police clashed with ultranationalist hooligans who hurled stun grenades, stones, and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields.

Earlier, anti-gay activists threw bottles at police officers who tried to isolate them in downtown Belgrade.

Police said 31 people were detained.

Anti-gay protesters were upset that the march was eventually allowed to go ahead

Serbia struggles with homophobia

Belgrade was set to be the first Balkan metropolis to host EuroPride, with the European Pride Organisers Association hoping that holding this year's event there would present a breakthrough against the country's homophobic climate.

EuroPride is the largest annual Pride event in Europe and includes a week of festivities that culminates in the march.

Gay marriage is not legally recognized in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.

According to a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, more than half of the country's queer population say they hide their sexuality. In addition, more than 90% of those surveyed said they don't feel safe holding the hand of a same-sex partner in public.

On Friday, Vucic had said he would "not deal with that topic [Pride week]," saying it had been "imposed on the Serbian people with evil intentions."

"All those who are in favor, but also those who are extremely against the walk, are all participating in a hybrid war against their country,'' he added.

