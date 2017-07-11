Serbia: Deadly explosion rips through rocket engine factory

Several explosions tore through a munitions factory on the outskirts of the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 16, police said.

The deadly blast took place at a factory that produces several kinds of munitions, including turbojets and rocket engines, according to officials.

What happened?

Fire services received a call about the first explosion in a rocket fuel production factory 13 kilometers south of Belgrade (8 miles) at around 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

The building where the explosions took place stored 500 rockets with each of them containing around 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of explosives, according to a police statement.

Social media users posted photos and videos of the massive cloud of smoke that rose up from the site of the explosion

Fire services chief Milos Majstorovic said rescue crews were searching the area to see if there were any more injuries.

Police said rescuers were using drones to look for potentially more victims.

Explosion leaves crater in ground

Some 40 people were inside the warehouse when the blast occurred, state television RTS reported.

The injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in Belgrade with severe burns while more people remain unaccounted for, RTS said, adding that the warehouse was completely destroyed, leaving a crater in the ground.

Police said the blaze has been localized and residents in the area are safe.

