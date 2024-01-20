Seoul police chief charged over deadly 2022 Halloween crush

The head of police was charged for negligence resulting in injury or death. The 2022 Itaewon Halloween crush saw 159 people lose their lives.

In South Korea, the chief of Seoul's metropolitan police has been charged with negligence over the 2022 Halloween stampede that left 159 people dead in the district of Itaewon.

Kim Kwang-ho — who heads up Seoul's Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) — was on Friday charged with professional negligence resulting in injury or death, according to the local prosecutor's office.

What prosecutors have said

Prosecutors allege that Kim, who becomes the highest ranking police official to be charged — "did not take necessary measures, such as deploying sufficient police forces and ensuring proper command and supervision" on the day of the crush although he was able to "foresee potential dangers arising" from overcrowding in the area.

Despite the massive crowds expected, authorities assigned fewer than 130 officers to patrol the area.

In January 2023, Kim and 22 other police and emergency officials were forwarded to the prosecution by an investigative team probing the incident.

The events of October 29, 2022

On October 29 in 2022, tens of thousands of young partygoers crowded in the narrow alleys of the popular nightlife area of Itaewon to celebrate Halloween weekend, the first since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Emergency officials believe that as many as 100,000 people had descended on the area to celebrate, with the narrow alleys becoming gradually more packed.

The crowd surged to a level where it turned into a deadly stampede in which nearly 160 people were killed, many of them young women.

Officials were severely criticized and were accused of failing to act in time, despite receiving numerous emergency calls.

There was also criticism over the length of time it has taken for there to be some form of accountability.

Families of the victims said they regretted the prosecution's lengthy decision-making process before charging Kim.

"Chief Kim must immediately step down from his position and face trial," the families said in a statement.

