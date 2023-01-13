  1. Skip to content
Policemen standing at the end of deserted street where a deadly crush took place in Seoul, South Korea
The investigating team said that they are seeking manslaughter charges against 23 officials
CatastropheSouth Korea

South Korea: 'Poor' preparation to blame for Halloween crush

1 hour ago

The South Korean police referred 23 officials to prosecutors as it wrapped up its monthslong investigation into last year's deadly Halloween crush. Over 150 people died in the disaster.

South Korea's police blamed a lack of preparation and inadequate response for the deadly Halloween crush that killed 159 people in Seoul last year, according to the results of a special probe released Friday.

Despite expecting a crowd of over 100,000 in the city's popular nightlife district Itaewon, authorities assigned fewer than 130 officers to patrol the area.

What did the probe reveal?

After investigating the incident for over two months, special investigators on Friday said that they are seeking manslaughter charges against 23 officials that include law enforcement officers and the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The investigating team has recommended indictment of Park Hee-young, who is mayor of Seoul's Yongsan district, and Lee Im-jae, who is the district's former police chief.

Sohn Je-han, who headed the investigation into the incident, said that authorities did not prepare for safety measures and did not take appropriate action after the incident, saying the disaster was "man-made," according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

''(Their) inaccurate judgement of the situation, the slow distribution of information about the situation, poor cooperation between related institutions and delays in rescue operations were among the overlapping failures that caused the high number of casualties,'' Sohn said adding, that the case will be sent to the prosecutors now.

'Like a scene from a movie'

On October 29 last year, thousands of young party-goers crowded in the narrow alleys of the popular nightlife area of Itaewon to celebrate Halloween weekend. The crowd surged to a level where it turned into a stampede that claimed several lives, many of whom were young women.

Public unsatisfied with results

The results of the 74-day police investigation have not alleviated the public's anger. Bereaved families and opposition lawmakers have alleged that the probe did not hold top officials accountable.

The families and opposition leaders are demanding investigations into more high-profile figures, such as Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min and National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.

"We have so many questions unanswered," said Lee Jong-chul, who represents a group of the bereaved families. "We came here to give a victim's statement, expecting a better, expanded investigation."

mf/rs (AP, Reuters)

