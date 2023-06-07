Senegal's democratic reputation dented as protests linger

Recent deadly opposition protests have dented the image the West African country once enjoyed as a beacon of democracy. Experts now say the political standoff could negatively affect the economy.

Experts have warned that Senegal's economy will struggle after the deadly protests. The two days of violence have cost the country "billions of CFA francs and threaten this year's growth targets, Mansour Sambe, a consultant economist, told AFP.

However, in an interview with DW, Adolphus Mawolo, a journalist and social commentator, said that even though the deadly clashes in Senegal cast a negative image on the country, it would not be the economic turning point.

"The government is going to have total control over the situation," Mawolo said, "I don't see any opposition figure or anyone in civil society that's really going to pull people back into the streets again."

Last week's deadly protests were the worst in Senegal's history Image: JOHN WESSELS/AFP

A reputation for stability

Senegal has long surfed on its reputation for stability in a region plagued by coups. In a country with only a meager social safety net, many Senegalese live in precarity and eye disruption with dread.

Ousmane Sonko, a Senegalese opposition leader running for president in 2024, was sentenced to two years on the charge of "corrupting young people" on June 1. He was, however, acquitted of rape charges.

At least 16 people died, and hundreds were injured as protesters and supporters of Sonko clashed with security forces after the court's sentence. The unrest was the worst to hit the West African country in decades.

Private and public structures and businesses were looted and destroyed during the riots, including university buildings, petrol stations, banks, supermarkets, administrative buildings, and bus stops.

Ousmane Sonko is seen as President Macky Sall's main challenger Image: Fatma Esma Arslan/AA/picture alliance

Days without business

Magaye Gaye, a 19-year-old toiletries seller at the Sandaga market in Dakar, said he had closed his stall on the eve of the trial's outcome, and several days without business had left him with almost nothing.

"I have spent all my savings just to survive," he told AFP. Clothing seller Modou Gueye was in a similar predicament. "Clients have stayed away because they are afraid. We live from one day to the next. If you have work, you eat; if you have no work, you go hungry."

"These are difficult times. We live from day to day, so going days without work is a real problem because our business is at a standstill, the movement of people is complicated and we can no longer earn a daily income.

"We really hope that the demonstrations will stop so that activities can resume. I really want things to get back to normal so that we can meet our needs," Abdoulaye Tine, a taxi driver, said.

Is President Macky Sall suppressing the opposition?

Sonko's supporters say a manipulated judicial system is persecuting their leader, a charge President Macky Sall denies. But Sall has stoked uncertainty, refusing to clearly state whether he will bid for a third presidential term.

Critics say such a move would breach Senegal's constitution. Of all the crises modern Senegal has faced, the present one "is the easiest to resolve," three leading intellectuals said in an open letter on Monday. "All it would need is for one man to say, 'I am not going to seek a third term, which would dishonor my word, my country, and its constitution."

The letter was penned by award-winning writers Mohamed Mbougar Sarr and Boubacar Boris Diop, and Felwine Sarr, who co-wrote a landmark report on the restitution of African cultural artifacts.

According to Guillaume Soto-Mayor, a researcher at the Middle East Institute, Macky Sall's announcement of a third mandate could trigger a massive popular uprising and violence Senegal has never seen.

Other Senegalese experts warn that if the violence continues, it might not only destabilize the country but could be an opening for jihadi violence, which has already wracked much of the region, including in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

President Macky Sall has not declared if he will not run again in the 2024 election Image: Presidency of Senegal / Handout/AA/picture alliance

Appeal for calm

"We understand that President Macky Sall had been to meet with the leader of the powerful religious assets in the country aimed at trying to appease the situation. And so, it doesn't seem likely that Senegal is going to descend into chaos," Mawolo said.

Maurice Soudieck Dione, Associate Professor at the Gaston Berger at the Saint Louis University in Dakar, told DW that "customary and religious authorities have always played a mediating role during crises in Senegal, even though their influence has somewhat diminished."

While many Senegalese want the upheaval to end, others say they'll continue protesting until there's justice for Sonko.

"We do not accept," said Sonko supporter Malang Coly. "We will fight even if the government has arrested many of our comrades. We will continue to denounce. If the opportunity arises, we will demonstrate."

Sonko, who has become the face of growing frustration against President Macky Sall, is appealing the outcome of a separate libel case that could hinder his political intentions.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu