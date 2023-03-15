Senegal: Supporters of opposition leader protest trial

Supporters say charges against Ousmane Sonko are the latest attempt by the government to curb his political ambitions, including his likely 2024 presidential bid.

Opposition rallies took place for a second day on Wednesday in Senegal's capital, despite a government ban on demonstrations.

Hundreds of people first took to the streets in Dakar on Tuesday in a show of support for opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who is facing a trial Thursday, which could determine whether or not he is eligible to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Sonko — who came third in the last elections — has being sued by Tourism Minister, Mame Mbaye Niang, for "defamation, insult and forgery."

The protests are the first in a series of planned demonstrations to show support for Sonko.

Footage on social media showed Police in riot gear blocking the road outside Sonko's residence in Dakar on Wednesday

AFP news agency reported that police fired tear gas at a reporter interviewing a member of parliament who was there to support Sonko.

Thousands of people peacefully rallied behind the opposition leader on the first day of planned demonstration, March 14 Image: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

Why are people protesting?

Sonko's supporters say defamation charges against him are the latest attempt by the government to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024.

Senegal's President Macky Sall has not explicitly announced a bid for presidency in February, 2024, neither confirming nor denying speculation.

Senegal — which has long been a democratic example in West Africa — allows its head of state two consecutive presidential terms of five years each.

Sonko has called on Sall to publicly declare that he will not seek a third presidential term.

What has Sonko been accused of?

The 46-year-old politician is set appear in court Thursday, after being charged in a civil lawsuit brought against him by Senegal's tourism minister for alleged defamation and public insults.

Sonko has claimed the tourism minister allegedly stole $47 million (€44 million) from a government agency.

Separately, Sonko also faces rape charges, though a date for the trial has yet to be confirmed. If convicted, he could be barred from running for presidency and could face up to 10 years in prison.

rm/kb (AFP, AP)