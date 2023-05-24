Senegal prosecutor seeks to jail opposition leader

His lawyers have been unable to speak on his behalf due to his absence, meaning Sonko would not be able to appeal if convicted.
The verdict is due on June 1, when the court is expected to pass a sentence in absentia.
Even if Sonko is not handed the 10-year sentence for rape, he could be found guilty of "corrupting youth" and face a minimum five-year term. Either sentence would legally disqualify him from contesting the elections.
Waning beacon of stability
Sonko, who is president of the PASTEF-Patriots party, came third in the 2019 presidential election against incumbent Macky Sall.
He enjoys widespread support among the country's youth, who are frustrated with the current government and believe Sall is trying to cling to power.
Previously stronghold of stability in politically volatile West Africa, Senegal has been rocked in recent years by discord that has at times proven deadly.
Several days of protests left at least 12 people dead when Sonko was arrested in 2021 and three more died during clashes between Sonko supporters and police when proceedings opened on May 16.