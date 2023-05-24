Senegal prosecutor seeks to jail opposition leader

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko faces charges of rape, with the prosecution calling for a 10-year sentence. The case has sparked tensions, with Sonko claiming it is politically motivated.

Prosecutors in Senegal on Wednesday asked judges overseeing a trial against opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to find him guilty on rape charges and sentence him to 10 years in prison.

Sonko, who is particularly popular among younger voters, says the charges are a ploy to stop him from running for the presidency next year.

What is the case about?

The prosecution claims the 48-year-old politician sexually assaulted and made death threats against a woman who worked in a massage parlor in 2021.

The 20-hour hearing, which adjourned on Wednesday, included testimony from Sonko's accuser and a dozen witnesses.

Sonko claims he visited the "Sweet Beaute" salon in the capital, Dakar, for a massage for chronic back pain and denies any assault.

In court, his accuser provided detailed of the alleged abuse, saying she was raped five times and had received death threats.

A doctor who consulted her on the evening of the alleged event said he had found evidence of sexual intercourse.

The salon's owner is accused of alleged complicity in rape, with prosecutors urging a five-year term against her, plus a year for inciting debauchery and distributing offensive images.

The salon owner has denied that any of the services provided by her former staff involved sexual acts.

Sonko, who denies any wrongdoing, has boycotted the proceedings and remains at his home in the southern city of Ziguinchor, where he is the mayor.

Having recently received a 6-month suspended sentence in a defamation case, Sonko has said he will no longer respond to court summonses in a protest against injustice.

His lawyers have been unable to speak on his behalf due to his absence, meaning Sonko would not be able to appeal if convicted.

The verdict is due on June 1, when the court is expected to pass a sentence in absentia.

Even if Sonko is not handed the 10-year sentence for rape, he could be found guilty of "corrupting youth" and face a minimum five-year term. Either sentence would legally disqualify him from contesting the elections.

Waning beacon of stability

Sonko, who is president of the PASTEF-Patriots party, came third in the 2019 presidential election against incumbent Macky Sall.

He enjoys widespread support among the country's youth, who are frustrated with the current government and believe Sall is trying to cling to power.

Previously stronghold of stability in politically volatile West Africa, Senegal has been rocked in recent years by discord that has at times proven deadly.

Several days of protests left at least 12 people dead when Sonko was arrested in 2021 and three more died during clashes between Sonko supporters and police when proceedings opened on May 16.

Sall's refusal to rule out running for a third term as president, a move his opponents say would be unconstitutional, has also added to the political strife.

