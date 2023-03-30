  1. Skip to content
Opposition supporters sing and dance during a meeting two days before the trial of one of the leaders, Ousmane Sonko, in Dakar
Sporadic, sometimes violent demonstrations have taken place over the past two years in support of Sonko, who has become the focus of anger at President Macky Sall's failure to rule out running for a third term in elections next yearImage: JOHN WESSELS/AFP/ Getty Images
Law and JusticeSenegal

Senegal opposition leader gets suspended sentence for libel

46 minutes ago

The libel trial and another separate case against Ousmane Sonko have spurred violent protests nationwide. Sonko was given a suspended prison sentence and a fine for libel of a government minister.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PVNc

Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been given a two-month suspended prison sentence and a fine for libel.

The 48-year-old was found guilty of defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of President Macky Sall's party.

Sonko had claimed the tourism minister stole $47 million (€44 million) from a government agency.

The opposition leader also faces separate charges of sexual abuse.

There were fears that the trial's outcome could disqualify Sonko from running in the next year's presidential election.

But lawyers representing Mbaye Niang said it would not.

Violence in Dakar ahead of trial

Sonko and his supporters accuse the government of using the justice system to prevent him from participating in the election.

Violence had flared in several cities since the trial opened on March 16

Police fired tear gas during clashes with students on Wednesday trying to hold a banned demonstration supporting Sonko.

Sonko  — who came third in the last elections — has called on the president to publicly declare that he will not seek a third presidential term.

Sall has declared neither an intention to run nor a plan to step aside.

Senegal, which has long been a democratic example in West Africa, allows its head of state two consecutive presidential terms of five years but the opposition claims Sall intends to override the constitution.

lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ+ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ+ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society5 hours ago
Asia

Madoka Kitamura, president of Toto Ltd., unveils eight standardized pictograms for multi-function toilet seats

Japanese high-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Japanese high-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Society3 hours ago
Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business55 minutes ago02:09 min
Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts19 hours ago
Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics22 hours ago
North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
