Senegal opposition leader gets suspended sentence for libel

The libel trial and another separate case against Ousmane Sonko have spurred violent protests nationwide. Sonko was given a suspended prison sentence and a fine for libel of a government minister.

Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been given a two-month suspended prison sentence and a fine for libel.

The 48-year-old was found guilty of defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of President Macky Sall's party.

Sonko had claimed the tourism minister stole $47 million (€44 million) from a government agency.

The opposition leader also faces separate charges of sexual abuse.

There were fears that the trial's outcome could disqualify Sonko from running in the next year's presidential election.

But lawyers representing Mbaye Niang said it would not.

Violence in Dakar ahead of trial

Sonko and his supporters accuse the government of using the justice system to prevent him from participating in the election.

Violence had flared in several cities since the trial opened on March 16

Police fired tear gas during clashes with students on Wednesday trying to hold a banned demonstration supporting Sonko.

Sonko — who came third in the last elections — has called on the president to publicly declare that he will not seek a third presidential term.

Sall has declared neither an intention to run nor a plan to step aside.

Senegal, which has long been a democratic example in West Africa, allows its head of state two consecutive presidential terms of five years but the opposition claims Sall intends to override the constitution.

