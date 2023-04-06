  1. Skip to content
Senegalese President Macky Sall
President Macky Sall has insisted that the Senegalese constitution allows him to run for a third term in officeImage: Presidency of Senegal / Handout/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsAfrica

Senegal: Macky Sall mum on 3rd term candidacy

Etienne Gatanazi | Cai Nebe
19 minutes ago

Senegalese opposition parties want President Macky Sall to rule out running for a third term in office. As Senegal celebrates 63 years of independence, tensions between Sall and the opposition are mounting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pk3p

Senegal during the week held its first military parade after a 4-year absence caused by the COVID pandemic. 

The show of patriotism — which marked 63 years of independence from France — came just a week after clashes had erupted between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Sonko had been on trial after being charged with libel for accusing Senegal's tourism minister of embezzlement.

The court handed down a two-month suspended prison sentence for libel. Sonoko was also ordered to pay 200 million CFA francs ($332,000). 

The 48-year-old, who leads the Pastef-Les Patriotes party, and his supporters accuse the government of using the justice system to prevent him from taking part in next year's election — a claim the government denies. 

But Senegalese President Macky Sall's party accuses Sonko of wanting to paralyze the country with protests and of using street demonstrations to escape justice.

Sall not ruling out third term

Sall has said that he wants an open dialogue.

"It is up to us to draw from the source of the elders the wisdom that inspires dialogue and consultation to overcome our differences in order to remain the Senegalese nation that brings us together and resembles us," said the president who has led Senegal since 2012. 

A crowd gathers to protest in Dakar, Senegal
Public anger towards Macky Sall's refusal to rule out a third term in office has grownImage: Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP/picture alliance

Analysts have pointed out that Macky Sall has said nothing about his potential candidacy for the next election. 

The Senegalese constitution only allows presidents to serve two consecutive 5-year terms — yet Sall has insisted that it allows him to run for president again.

If he were to run and win the vote, it would result in an unprecedented third term.

For opposition figure Thierno Bocum, President Sall's offer of dialogue is unclear, and says discussions cannot take place as long as the president does not rule out his candidacy for a third term. 

"If he decides not to run, he will be able to organize free and transparent elections," he told DW.

"And from that moment on, dialogue is possible. He must also allow all other candidates who are denied registration on the electoral lists, including the candidate Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade to be candidates."

Portrait picture of Senegalese president Macky Sall
President Macky Sall has ruled the West African nation since 2012Image: JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/picture alliance

Disenfranchised urban youth

Babacar Ndiaye from the think tank Wathi also questioned the terms of the dialogue proposed by Sall. Ndiaye said there's a big discord between those in power and those in opposition.

"Obviously, there is the issue of the third term or third candidacy of the President of the Republic," he told DW, "but there are also the arrests in the camp of the PASTEF party, the main opposition party. There are really points of discord and it is difficult to see what the points of dialogue could be, considering that each side's position is clear-cut."

Protesters hold a portrait of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko
Ousmane Sonko has a large follwoing in Senegal's urban areasImage: JOHN WESSELS/AFP/ Getty Images

Still though, Ndiaye believes opposition parties should engage in dialogue with Sall's party. 

With just 10 months remaining in Macky Sall's term, the usually peaceful West African nation has endured uncharacteristic protests.

Sonko has sizable support among Senegal's urban youth — many of whom are frustrated by unemployment and bleak economic prospects.

Edited by: Keith Walker

