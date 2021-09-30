Visit the new DW website

Self-portraits with a camera phone debuted in the mid-2000’s as digital technology expanded and social media sites rose in popularity. Once a phenomenon among young people, now everyone is uploading and sharing selfies.

Who hasn’t taken a self-portrait photograph with a camera phone? Even US President Barack Obama has been known to snap a few shots of himself with his politician colleagues. With the global expansion of social network sites such as Facebook, Instagram and twitter, the self-portrait taken at arm’s length or pointed at a mirror has become universally ubiquitous with digital natives and highly-connected and communicative people. From Hollywood stars to global decision-makers and religious leaders, it seems no one is immune to the quick selfie. As a testament to the popularity of the photo genre and the widespread use of the word, the Oxford English Dictionary included the word “selfie” in its online version. In 2013 it was named the “word of the year”.

German politicians Volker Wissing and Christian Lindner of the FDP, together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Greens, pose for a selfie photograph, in an unknown location September 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM @volkerwissing /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Top FDP lawmaker: 'Citrus' talks likely to be fruitful 30.09.2021

The parliamentary deputy leader of Germany's neoliberal Free Democrats has said he thinks that the so-called "citrus coalition" talks with the Green Party are likely to be productive.
22.05.2021 Lightning flashes illuminates the sky over the walled city during the thunderstorm in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto)

India: Lightning strikes kill at least 50 people 12.07.2021

Lightning strikes have killed at least 50 people in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In one incident, 11 people were killed while taking a selfie at a historical fort.
29.7.2019, Bonn, Foto von einerm Tablet, das die App Retrica zeigt.

Testing photo editing apps: “Retrica" 29.07.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: the Selfie camera app "Retrica"
15/05/2015 Guest bunker, Wolf's Lair

Wolf's Lair: Hitler's infamous bunker faces its past 26.04.2019

A complex of crumbling former Nazi bunkers in a northeast Poland forest became a Disneyland for selfie-stick wielding tourists. Also the site of an assassination attempt on Hitler, it's now getting a facelift.

02.04.2019 +++ North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a welcoming ceremony in Skopje, North Macedonia April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Greece-North Macedonia 'selfie diplomacy' warms relations 02.04.2019

The Macedonian and Greek leaders posed for selfies during Alex Tsipras' first official visit. It marks a "new chapter" in relations between the neighbors after a decadeslong dispute.
Exclusive. German designer Karl Lagerfeld poses in his studio rue de Lille in Paris, France on November 12, 2008. Photo by Eric Dessons/JDD/ABACAPRESS.COM <motCle99> Lagerfeld Karl Seul Seule Studio France Frankreich Ile-de-France Paris En pied Indexe Rendez-vous </motCle99># 170231_004 |

How Karl Lagerfeld made an icon of himself 20.02.2019

He was more than a legendary designer. Gerd Müller-Thomkins, director of the German Fashion Institute, discussed with DW Lagerfeld's French and German sides, his irony and his unique twist on today's selfie society.
ARCHIV - US-Fotokünstlerin Cindy Sherman fotografiert mit ihrem Smartphone am 17.10.2016 auf der Pressekonferenz zum 28. Praemium Imperiale in Tokio, Japan. (zu dpa Die wichtigsten Künstler laut Kunstkompass am 15.11.2017) Foto: Franck Robichon/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Cindy Sherman: The original selfie queen 12.02.2019

Using herself as model, American photographer Cindy Sherman critiques our contemporary views of identity and the role of women in society. She is being honored with the 2019 Max Beckmann Prize in Frankfurt.
ARCHIV - 05.07.2016, Niederlande, Amsterdam: Touristen fotografieren sich vor der I amsterdam-Skulptur vor Beginn der Leichtathletik-Europameisterschaften 2016. Der bei Touristen als Fotomotiv beliebte mannshohe Schriftzug «I amsterdam» ist am 03.12.2018 abgebaut worden. (zu dpa Beliebtes Fotomotiv «I amsterdam» vor Reichsmuseum abgebaut vom 03.12.2018) Foto: Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Amsterdam removed a popular Selfie backdrop 03.12.2018

The iconic lettering "I amsterdam" in front of the Rijksmuseum in the capital of the Netherlands was perfect for tourists: Here they posed for selfies, took a break or met. Now the giant letters are gone!
Touristen am Aussichtspunkt von World 's End, Horton Plains National-Park, UNESCO Weltnaturerbe, Zentralprovinz, Sri Lanka, Asien | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German dies after falling off World's End in Sri Lanka trying to take selfie 12.11.2018

The woman fell off a 4,000-feet (1,200-meter) high cliff trying to take a selfie in Sri Lanka. The tragedy is the latest in a string of deadly selfie attempts worldwide.
animal; australia; australian; australian native; baby; baby animal; bush; close; closeup; cute; eastern grey; eastern grey kangaroo; family; fauna; female; forest; joey; kangaroo; marsupial; mom; mother; mum; native; nature; offspring; parent; parenthood; pouch; pretty; roo; sweet; wild; wildlife; woods; young; young animal; animal; australia; australian; australian native; baby; baby animal; bush; close; closeup; cute; eastern grey; eastern grey kangaroo; family; fauna; female; forest; joey; kangaroo; marsupial; mom; mother; mum; native; nature; offspring; parent; parenthood; pouch; pretty; roo; sweet; wild; wildlife; woods; young; young animal byrdyak - Fotolia

High on carrots, Australian kangaroos attack tourists 02.05.2018

Tourists visiting a kangaroo hotspot in Sydney are finding the furry marsupials are not as cuddly as they might seem. Sightseers have been luring kangaroos with "junk food" to get the perfect kangaroo selfie.
Years after a macaque monkey snapped a selfie in Indonesia, a court rejected the PETA suit to name him copyright owner.

Monkey cannot own copyright on grinning selfie, US court rules on PETA suit 24.04.2018

Years after a macaque monkey snapped a viral selfie in Indonesia, a US court rejected a suit by PETA to name him copyright owner. The judges said PETA was using the animal as an "unwitting pawn" for their agenda.
02.04.2017 *** A tourist takes a picture at Heerstrasse flanked by pink cherry tree blossoms on Cherry Blossom Avenue in downtown Bonn, Germany, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Cherry blossoms mesmerize tourists in Bonn 16.04.2018

With century-old cherry trees in the former German capital blooming brilliantly as spring turns on the heat, hoards of selfie-hunting visitors to the city are capturing the trees in their pink-hued glory.

Model Kendall Jenner arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film 120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute) during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20, 2017. Photo by David Silpa/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

'Grotesque' selfies banned at Cannes Film Festival 05.04.2018

Is this the end of the red carpet selfie hunters? The director of France's glamour film festival says that violators of the newly imposed selfie ban will not be let in to see films.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, Chris Baker and Jennifer Hinson from Nashville, Tennessee, use a selfie stick in front of the Louvre Pyramide in Paris. A French palace and a British museum have joined the growing list of global tourist attractions that have banned ¿selfie sticks¿ _ devices visitors use to improve snapshots, but which critics say are obnoxious and potentially dangerous. Officials at Chateau de Versailles outside Paris and Britain¿s National Gallery in London announced the ban Wednesday, saying they need to protect both the artworks and other visitors. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

Museums gain visibility through #MuseumSelfie day 17.01.2018

On January 17, museums around the world are embracing the selfie as the #MuseumSelfie trend takes over social media. Institutions are hoping to benefit from the added publicity.
Albrecht Dürer Selbstporträt 1500

From the self-portrait to the selfie in art 17.01.2018

Self-portraits were not invented with the smartphone. See how the masters of self-portraits developed new representations of the artist throughout the centuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 16: Miss Universe contestants arrive at a welcome event at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Intl.)

Selfie diplomacy? Miss Iraq and Miss Israel photo goes viral before Miss Universe 2017 pageant 17.11.2017

A selfie of Miss Israel and Miss Iraq taken in Las Vegas and posted by both contestants on Instagram has unleashed a digital diplomatic debate. Intended as a message of peace for the Middle East, it has drawn criticism.
