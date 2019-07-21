 Testing photo editing apps: “Retrica″ | Shift | DW | 29.07.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “Retrica"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: the Selfie camera app "Retrica"

Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Retrica (DW/P. Jäger)

"Retrica" is available as a free download for both iOS and Android - of course with the seemingly unavoidable in-app purchases.

The app has numerous functions for creating photos, videos, GIFs and collages. In addition to a large selection of real-time effect filters, the app also provides stamps, stickers, doodles, cutting options and texts for embellishment. There are also numerous layouts for image collages - so you can easily create chic designs directly in the app. With the integrated camera you can record up to 15 seconds of video.

Unfortunately, the Android version offers fewer functions than the iOS version for editing archived images. On the other hand, the app sometimes doesn't run very smoothly on iOS and crashes at times. The quality of the results also suffers noticeably when using some filters, for example lettering becomes more illegible.

Retrica offers its "Retricans", as fans of the application call themselves, a lot of filters and try-outs. If you enjoy editing and Selfies are your thing, Retrica might be interesting for you. Unfortunately, many of the filters can only be used with the expensive premium version (5.49 per month/22.99 per year) or with a seven-day trial version. In our opinion this is too expensive, especially because standard tools like exposure or saturation are completely missing.

Price: Free for iOS and Android / Full version as a monthly subscription: 5.49€ (yearly: 22.99€)

Manufacturer: Retrica Inc.

