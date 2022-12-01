  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
The masterpiece "Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink"
The masterpiece by Max Beckmann was etched during World War II after fleeing World War IIImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
HistoryGermany

Beckmann self-portrait fetches German record at auction

2 hours ago

A self-portrait by expressionist artist Max Beckmann painted during World War II sold for €20 million. It set a record price for an art piece in Germany. The Nazis labeled Beckmann's work "degenerative art."

https://p.dw.com/p/4KMnE

The masterpiece "Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink" by Max Beckmann, etched during World War II having fled Nazi Germany, was sold for €20 million ($21 million) on Thursday, setting a new record price for a painting auctioned in Germany, Villa Grisebach auction house said.

The amount was "the highest price that has ever been offered for a painting," auctioneer Markus Krause told the room to applause.

Including fees, taking home the painting will cost the still unknown buyer €23.2 million, according to the Grisebach auction house.
The previous German record had been held by another Beckmann work, "The Egyptian Woman," which went for €4.7 million in 2018.

The overall record price for a Beckmann painting was set in 2017 when "Bird's Hell" — among the artist's most important anti-Nazi statements — sold at Christie's in London in 2017 for 36 million pounds ($46 million at the time).

Painted while in exile

Beckmann painted "Yellow-Pink" while in exile in Amsterdam, having fled the Nazis in 1937 when his paintings were branded "degenerative art."

Beckmann worked under adverse circumstances in the Dutch capital for years while waiting for a visa to go to the United States.

In the record-breaking portrait sold on Thursday, Beckmann moved away from his usual dark colors, painting himself wearing yellow.

Indeed, Villa Grisebach mentioned how Beckmann's distant gaze is visible in this portrait, while his meditation-like pose and almost bald head are reminiscent of a Buddhist monk. the auction house highlighted.

The self-portrait was a gift to Beckmann's wife, Mathilde, who kept it until her death in 1986. The painting had been in a private Swiss collection for decades and has not been shown in public since the mid-1990s.

jsi/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Thomas Müller waves a hand during Germany's match with Costa Rica

Germany out of World Cup at group stage

Sports4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy's face painted white with the letters HIV on his forehead

HIV/AIDS in Cameroon: Living positively with the virus

HIV/AIDS in Cameroon: Living positively with the virus

HealthNovember 30, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A man speaks on a phone in front of a police bus

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A police car next to a synagogue in Germany

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Maria Kolesnikova, with very short hair and her trademark bright red lipstick, makes a heart shape with her hands behind bars in a courtroom.

How did Belarus' Maria Kolesnikova end up in hospital?

How did Belarus' Maria Kolesnikova end up in hospital?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Culture11 hours ago02:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

An employee of HTMT Global Solutions speaks to an overseas client from the call center in Bangalore

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage