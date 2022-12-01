Beckmann self-portrait fetches German record at auction

A self-portrait by expressionist artist Max Beckmann painted during World War II sold for €20 million. It set a record price for an art piece in Germany. The Nazis labeled Beckmann's work "degenerative art."

The masterpiece "Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink" by Max Beckmann, etched during World War II having fled Nazi Germany, was sold for €20 million ($21 million) on Thursday, setting a new record price for a painting auctioned in Germany, Villa Grisebach auction house said.

The amount was "the highest price that has ever been offered for a painting," auctioneer Markus Krause told the room to applause.

Including fees, taking home the painting will cost the still unknown buyer €23.2 million, according to the Grisebach auction house.

The previous German record had been held by another Beckmann work, "The Egyptian Woman," which went for €4.7 million in 2018.

The overall record price for a Beckmann painting was set in 2017 when "Bird's Hell" — among the artist's most important anti-Nazi statements — sold at Christie's in London in 2017 for 36 million pounds ($46 million at the time).



Painted while in exile

Beckmann painted "Yellow-Pink" while in exile in Amsterdam, having fled the Nazis in 1937 when his paintings were branded "degenerative art."

Beckmann worked under adverse circumstances in the Dutch capital for years while waiting for a visa to go to the United States.

In the record-breaking portrait sold on Thursday, Beckmann moved away from his usual dark colors, painting himself wearing yellow.

Indeed, Villa Grisebach mentioned how Beckmann's distant gaze is visible in this portrait, while his meditation-like pose and almost bald head are reminiscent of a Buddhist monk. the auction house highlighted.

The self-portrait was a gift to Beckmann's wife, Mathilde, who kept it until her death in 1986. The painting had been in a private Swiss collection for decades and has not been shown in public since the mid-1990s.

