Max Beckmann

Max Beckmann was a German painter and writer categorized as a representative of Expressionism - a term he rejected. He became associated with the New Objectivity movement that opposed the emotionalism of Expressionism.

Born in Leipzig, Beckmann (1884 -1950) was deeply interested in philosophy, literature and mysticism, which flowed into his work. Traumatic experiences as a medical orderly during World War I also impacted his art. He is best known for his numerous self-portraits he painted throughout his life. He is considered one of the most significant painters of the 20th century and was particularly successful during the Weimar Republic period. During World War II, the Nazis confiscated many of his works from German museums, deeming them "degenerate art." Beckmann himself lived in self-imposed exile in Amsterdam during the war, but which gave rise to powerful artworks. He later emigrated to the United States, where he taught art in St. Louis and Brooklyn.

dpatopbilder - 31.05.2018, Berlin: Mitarbeiter der Villa Grisebach halten das Gemälde Die Ägypterin von Max Beckmann während der Versteigerung durch den Auktionator Peter Graf zu Eltz (l). Sein Wert wird auf 1,5 bis 2 Millionen Euro geschätzt. (zu dpa Max Beckmanns Gemälde «Die Ägypterin» wird versteigert vom 31.05.2018) Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German art auction record set at €4.7 million by Max Beckmann's 'The Egyptian' 01.06.2018

Max Beckmann's 1942 painting "The Egyptian" reached a record German price at auction of €4.7 million ($5.5 million) in Berlin. Five hundred of his paintings were confiscated from museums in the 1930s.
Datum:27.09.2017 Ort: Bremen

For painter Max Beckmann, the world was a stage 29.09.2017

He once wanted to be a theater manager, a director and a stage hand. Then Max Beckmann became one of the most famous German painters of the 20th century. A Bremen exhibition highlights his lifelong love for the stage.
Datum:27.09.2017 Ort: Bremen

Max Beckmann's magical world of theater 29.09.2017

German painter Max Beckmann was enthusiastic about life on the stage and behind the scenes, often painting acrobats, clowns and actors. The Kunsthalle Bremen is assembling these works in the exhibition "World Theater."
Christie s, Impressionist and Modern Art, London, UK London, UK. 16 June 2017. A Christie s employee poses with the painting Birds Hell (Hoelle der Voegel), 1938 by Max Beckmann, est on request. Auction house Christie s presents a preview of the Impressionist and Modern Art evening sale on 27 June 2017. The sale is part of 20th Century at Christie s and is led by a group of masterpiece paintings by Max Beckmann, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Egon Schiele and Vincent van Gogh. Christie S Impressionist and Modern Art London UK London UK 16 June 2017 a Christie S Employee Poses With The Painting Birds Bright Hell the Birds 1938 by Max Beckmann Est ON Request Auction House Christie S Presents a Preview of The Impressionist and Modern Art evening Sale ON 27 June 2017 The Sale IS Part of 20th Century AT Christie S and IS Led by a Group of Masterpiece Paintings by Max Beckmann Claude Monet Pablo Picasso Egon Schiele and Vincent van Gogh

Max Beckmann work breaks auction record for German expressionist art 28.06.2017

Seen as the "Guernica of Expressionism," the anti-Nazi painting "Bird's Hell" by Max Beckmann auctioned for over 40 million euros at Christie's - a new record for German Expressionism.

***ACHTUNG: Nur im Zusammenhang mit einer aktuellen Berichterstattung zur genannten Ausstellung zu verwenden. Bilder dürfen nicht verändert, manipuliert oder deren Inhalt für andere Zwecke verwendet werden.*** Max Beckmann (1884-1950) San Francisco, 1950 Öl auf Leinwand, 102 x 140 cm Hessisches Landesmuseum Darmstadt Foto: Wolfgang Fuhrmannek © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2011 7. Oktober 2011 bis 8. Januar 2012, Ausstellungshaus, Städel Museum BECKMANN & AMERIKA Max Beckmanns (1884–1950) in Amerika entstandenes Spätwerk ist erstmals Thema einer monografischen Sonderausstellung, die unter dem Titel Beckmann & Amerika vom 7. Oktober 2011 bis 8. Januar 2012 im Frankfurter Städel Museum gezeigt wird. Mit insgesamt 110 Exponaten, darunter 41 Gemälde sowie zahlreiche Zeichnungen, Aquarelle, Druckgraphiken und Skulpturen, gibt die Schau einen umfassenden Einblick in die faszinierenden letzten Lebens- und Schaffensjahre des bedeutenden Künstlers. Max Beckmann lebte und lehrte ab 1947 in St. Louis und schließlich in New York, wo er 1950 starb. Für den Künstler gingen diese entwicklungsgeschichtlich einschneidenden Jahre in Amerika mit Aufbruch und Weiterentwicklung einher. Mit Departure aus dem MoMA, The Beginning aus dem Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York sowie den Argonauten aus der National Gallery of Art in Washington ist es dem Städel gelungen, allein drei der insgesamt neun vollendeten Triptychen von Max Beckmann nach Frankfurt zu holen. Sie gelten als die Höhepunkte in Beckmanns OEuvre. Für Frankfurt am Main, wo Max Beckmann von 1915 bis 1933 lebte und an der Städelschule arbeitete und lehrte, ist das Ausstellungsprojekt von besonderer Bedeutung: Das Städel kann einen reichen Bestand an Gemälden, Zeichnungen, Druckgraphiken und Skulpturen Beckmanns vorweisen und hat bislang eine Reihe von Ausstellungen zu spezifischen Themen und Abschnitten seines Werks gezeigt.

Exhibition highlights Max Beckmann's last burst of creativity 13.10.2011

Frankfurt's Städel Museum has been expanded, filling its new space with a fantastic exhibition on German painter Max Beckmann. It focuses on the artist's work during the last years of his life in America.
'Acrobat on trapeze' by Max Beckmann is placed on the wall, at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Tuesday 03 April 2007. The museum is preparing for the exhibition: 'Max Beckmann in Amsterdam 1937-1947'. On his flight from the nazi regime Beckmann stayed in Amsterdam for 10 years. The exhibition will open on 06 April and end on 19 august. EPA/MARCEL ANTONISSE +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Max Beckmann's Dutch Exile Works on Show in Amsterdam 21.04.2007

Works by Max Beckmann, one of Germany's most highly regarded painters -- who fled Nazi Germany and took refuge in the Netherlands -- are now being shown at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum.