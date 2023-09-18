Seestadt Aspern, Vienna's city of the future

Nature and EnvironmentAustriaSeestadt Aspern, Vienna's city of the futureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAustriaWiebke Feuersenger09/18/2023September 18, 2023Vienna is creating a sustainable district for 30,000 people. Seestadt Aspern is a laboratory for energy-saving housing and urban mobility. Short distances, few cars, and adapting to climate change are key elements of the lakeside district.https://p.dw.com/p/4WNdhAdvertisement