Nature and EnvironmentSwitzerland

Seeking justice on the opera stage for a chemical spill

February 22, 2024

In 2019, a Swiss tanker full of acid crashed into a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, causing 20 deaths and an environmental disaster. A bold and emotional opera about the tragedy has just premiered at a theater in Switzerland.

