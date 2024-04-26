Second phase of India's general election begins

PoliticsIndiaSecond phase of India's general election beginsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIndiaAdil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad04/26/2024April 26, 2024Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term and a super-majority that could allow his Hindu nationalist BJP to change the constitution. DW's Adil Bhat reports from two neighboring constituencies in northern India.https://p.dw.com/p/4fDDCAdvertisement