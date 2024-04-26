  1. Skip to content
Second phase of India's general election begins

Adil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad
April 26, 2024

Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term and a super-majority that could allow his Hindu nationalist BJP to change the constitution. DW's Adil Bhat reports from two neighboring constituencies in northern India.

DW Adil Bhat
Adil Bhat TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
